Back when I first saw King Richard back in September, I didn’t know much about it other than Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams (played in the film by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton). It’s about halfway through before Jon Bernthal shows up – you know, the guy best knows for playing the Punisher and, more recently, Tony Soprano’s dad – and he’s got knee-high socks, short shorts, a pretty fun mustache, and an “aw, gee shucks,” attitude – and, yes, it took me a couple minutes to convince myself this was actually Bernthal as the Williams sisters’ trainer, Rick Macci.

For what it’s worth, Bernthal has been getting a lot of that. It’s not the typical role for Bernthal, so much so that director Reinaldo Marcus Green wouldn’t see him until he asked for an audition, in which he lost 30 pounds from his Punisher physique in order to play the lanky Rick Macci. Ahead, Bernthal explains why he wanted to play a role like this, so different than what we are used to seeing, which leads to his own personal philosophy as far as his career path goes – he truly loves auditioning, which seems rare for an actor – and, why, to this point, his philosophy has paid off and when he gets a role, he feels he’s truly earned it.

I know this is not the way it works, but in my mind, you’re having a meeting with your team and you say, “I want to do something completely different where people don’t even recognize me at first. Get me that role.” And then you show up in this.

[Laughs] Wow, man. Nah, dude. It doesn’t go down the way it does in your mind, man.

Well, when they make your biopic, that’s the way it happens.

Are we at a fancy restaurant when that meeting happens?

Yes. In your biopic, that’s the way it happens.

“Come on, guys!”

And the audience watching your biopic then thinks, oh, that’s how that happened.

No, man.

Okay.

Look, take this for what it is. I really do not have a strategic bone in my body. And I think probably to a fault, as far as my career goes. I really do put it out there that I like to read everything. And when there’s something that I really dig, I want to go after it. I read this script, and I just thought it was this just beautiful meditation on family and on fatherhood and on faith and sports. You know, man, I’m an ex-athlete, and I’m raising kids right now who play sports and I’m seeing the full spectrum of how beautiful it can be and how toxic it can be. And then I went and sat down with Reinaldo and we kind of connected immediately. And, look, he didn’t initially see me for it…

Wait, so when you say he didn’t see you for it, did you had to talk him into it?

No, man. I was like, “Let me read for it.”

Okay.

I mean, I was almost 200 pounds. I had just got done doing The Punisher. I said, dude, let me make this easy. Let me make you a tape. Let me show you. And I love that. The double-edged sword of getting to a place in your career where things come to you, rather than you go fight for them, is you lose the ability to go audition for stuff. There’s nothing I like more than auditioning.

Really? Because I’m under the impression most actors don’t like doing that.

Look, I can’t speak for most actors. I’m sure that’s true. I’m just not that way. The audition is the only time you get to go throw your version of the character down with absolutely no one else’s input…

I see.

Where no one else can say shit. It’s your version. And then you get to walk on set sort of feeling like, hey, I earned this, and I’m here for a reason. And, look, was this very different than other things? Yeah. But I knew in my heart, for me, it just meant a lot to me. It was important to me. For me, it’s this kind of mirror to the entertainment business. Where at first, you’re completely shut out, nobody wants anything to do with you, you’re an outsider. And then, all of a sudden, you get a little bit of success and a little bit of heat, and everybody wants a piece.