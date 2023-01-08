What Day Does Does ‘BMF’ Come On?

(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.)

BMF fans were in for a long-awaited treat this weekend as the show finally returned for its second season. The season two premiere arrived a little over a year after the show’s inaugural season came to an end in the fall of 2021. Season one concluded with the deaths of Kato and Lamar (or so we thought) as well as Meech and Terry’s split which the former continuing in the game while the latter resorted to a car-ride service with his father Charles. There’s a whole lot in store for season two, and with that, comes some changes to the weekly schedule of new episodes for BMF.

If you recall from season one, new episodes of BMF came out Sunday at midnight on the STARZ app before being available to watch on the STARZ channel at 8 PM EST. For season two, BMF has shifted new episodes to premiere on Fridays under the same release plan: the new episode is available to watch on the STARZ app Friday at midnight before it premieres on the channel that same day at 8 PM EST. This gives viewers the chance to watch an episode or two during the weekend before the responsibilities of the work week pull them away from the TV screens.

The first episode of season two premiered on Friday (January 6), and it’s available to watch on the STARZ app. You can also check out our recap of that episode here.