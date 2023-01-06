(SPOILERS for this week’s BMF episode will be found below.) It took a little over two years, but ladies and gentlemen, BMF is back! The show, which is loosely based on the story of Demetrius “Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s Black Mafia Family, returns with most of the original cast intact. Meech is leading the way for The 50 Boyz as Terry has decided to live an honest life and take up a new car service company with his father Charles. With Terry gone, B-Mickie takes the reigns as Meech’s right-hand man and Detective Bryant is still trying to track Meech down and destroy The 50 Boyz. With all this in mind, there were some losses in season one of BMF. Kato was killed by B-Mickie who was left with no choice due to her betrayal of the group. Lamar, the show’s clear-cut villain, was also killed in the season one finale (or so we thought) during a final face-to-face battle with Meech. Each week for the ‘BMF’ To Blowin’ Money Fast series, we’ll recap the episode by looking at a few key things to see how they hurt Meech and Terry’s money-making goals. Each item will be marked as a profit or a loss, the former keeping them in the black and the latter pushing them into the red. Throughout the course of the season, something that was once unprofitable could turn profitable, and vice versa, but we’ll have to wait and see what that might be. Let’s get into it for season two, episode one.

The Black Mafia Family PROFIT There was no mention of the Black Mafia Family for all of season one of BMF. As history tells it, BMF did not come to fruition until the 1980s, and with season one taking place in the ’70s, this absence makes sense. Nonetheless, the Black Mafia Family is here. Meech believes that he successfully killed Lamar, leaving the rival 12th Street Boyz with no leader. In a strategic move, he’s able to form a relationship with K-9, Detroit’s lone drug dealer with a connection to the Colombians, and use the new supply of drugs that comes with it to convince 12 Street Boyz and The 50 Boyz to set aside their differences and unite as the Black Mafia Family. It’s a really smart move from Meech. Eliminate the competition without having to hurt anyone, but instead, by convincing them to join your squad. With Meech coordinating the move, he remains on top as the one who will most likely reap the most benefits. Furthermore, due to the increased quality and supply of K-9’s product, BMF is sure to have no problem moving their weight which means there’ll be plenty of money to go around. So everyone from K-9 to B-Mickie will be very happy. The Flenory Car-Ride Service PROFIT For what it’s worth, it’s probably best that Terry stays out of the streets. He has his baby and girlfriend to take care of, as well as his parents, and he is still dealing with permanent eye damage that resulted from a bad surgery that was conducted after his shooting in season one. In starting the Flenory car-ride service with his father Charles, Terry is now able to live an honest, and more importantly, safe life in Detroit. Sure, Meech clowns him for it (which we’ll get into in a bit), but it’s less risky than a life in the streets. We know the true story of the Black Mafia Family ends with Meech and Terry reuniting, but maybe Terry’s time with the car service is what kept him alive long enough to eventually return to BMF and have success there. By giving him enough money to manage his day-to-day life, while also keeping him away from harm, the car service has a unique level of profitability for Terry.

Meech And Terry’s Frailed Relationship LOSS Talk about tension huh? From the sheer look of disgust on Meech’s face as he watches Terry stare down Markaisha (played by La La Anthony) at the basketball game, to ignoring Terry’s first bump outside of the gym, to Meech throwing a wad of cash in Terry’s face and calling him a “broke ass n****,” it’s very clear that Meech and Terry are still on bad terms. At the moment, their failed relationship doesn’t really interfere with the growing drug operation, but in the long run, I can see that changing. In season one, we saw how Terry brought balance and level-headedness to the decision-making in the crew. Where Meech was often impulsive and instinctive, Terry was calculated and patient — whether it was about money moves, retaliating against enemies, or forming and/or ending relationships. Without Terry’s presence, Meech could make a decision that could cost the group a lot. Meech and Terry made a lot together, but apart, that may not be the case. K-9 LOSS “K-9? This n**** that killed somebody over a f*ckin’ basketball game?? What’s he gonna do to us if we f*ck sh*t up?” That was Terry’s response to Meech’s idea that they rejoin forces at the top of BMF, and his concerns are absolutely warranted. Killing someone on church grounds over a high school basketball game is as bizarre as it gets, but that’s exactly what K-9 is. Where Lamar took on the role of the hot-headed menace in season one, K-9 is now that at a much higher level for season two. The only difference now is that he’s on Meech’s team, which on the surface seems like a beneficial thing, but it could be problematic quickly if things don’t go according to plan. To start the season two premiere, we watched K-9 shoot and kill a basketball coach over a disagreement. Toward the end of the episode, we learn that K-9 killed Big L for Meech and he shares the news by gifting Meech a chopped-off piece of her lip. K-9 is far from your civil and level-headed guy and that could prove to be a big issue for Meech if things aren’t absolutely perfect.