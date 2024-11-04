What Happened To ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson’s Tattoos?

Pete Davidson returned to SNL this weekend, looking different than the last time he appeared on the late-night comedy series. The actor and comedian popped up in the John Mulaney-hosted episode playing a Duane Reade customer in the now-requisite musical sketch. He wore a Rodney Dangerfield shirt showing off his arms, which have noticeably less tattoos than they used to.

Davidson has been slowly getting his tattoos removed in order to book more roles. “I honestly never thought that I would get an opportunity to act and I love it a lot,” he explained on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2021. “It takes, like, three hours — you have to get there, like, three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them much.”

That same year, he also confessed to People that he’s “made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing. But now I’m trying to make smarter choices… We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand. I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

You can watch “Port Authority Duane Reade” above.