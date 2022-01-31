What Is ‘Pam & Tommy’ About?

If you weren’t around in the late ’90s, congrats! You missed out on a lot of iconic pop culture moments, including the ups and downs of grunge king and beach queen Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. But what exactly happened there?

The two have inspired the mini-series Pam & Tommy which begins streaming this week on Hulu. Anderson was at the height of her Baywatch career, while Lee was the drummer of Motley Crue. The duo met on New Year’s Eve 1994, getting engaged just four days later, then had a beach wedding on February 19th. Anderson’s own mother didn’t know the two had gotten married until she found out in People.

Despite their short-lived romance (the duo were divorced by 1998) they had a famously chaotic marriage, which included their honeymoon notorious sex tape, which was considered to be one of the first major sex tape scandals in Hollywood. Lee also allegedly assaulted Anderson, and spent nearly 6 months in jail. Despite the turmoil, the two still have multiple children together, so there’s one happy ending there.

Clearly, there is enough here for a while 8-episode arch of the Anderson-Lee marriage, which is exactly why is headed to Hulu on February 3rd. The series will chronicle their whirlwind romance, featuring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee. Other stars include Nick Offerman, Seth Rogan, Taylor Schilling, and Jason Mantzoukas, who has famously been cast as Tommy’s penis