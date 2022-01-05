One of the most anticipated shows of 2022 is Pam and Tommy, the Hulu series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape that you definitely didn’t watch back in the day, nope, no way. The Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer are played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, respectively, while Seth Rogen portrays the beardless creep who “found” the video. The rest of the cast includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Not that you need more incentive to watch a show where Rogen plays a mid-1990s scumbag who accesses the “World Wide Web” and Stan wears nipple rings, but it took James “three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning” to get into character as Anderson. Do it for her (and the Meat Loaf needle drop).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam and Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of two.

The first three episodes of Pam and Tommy premiere on Hulu on February 3.