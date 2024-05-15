Prime Video (Amazon) has been experimenting with their release format on certain shows, which has caused a bit of confusion. The streaming service hasn’t revealed its rhyme or reason for deeming certain shows (The Boys, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) as weekly releases and others (Fallout, Swarm) as full season binges, but it’s best to simply roll with the rollouts and not worry about the format too much.
With that said, it’s nice to at least know what is coming to plan TV schedules accordingly. Outer Range‘s second season arrives this week, so there’s no time like the present to ask the relevant question here.
What Time Will ‘Outer Range’ Season 2 Come Out On Prime Video?
Go time will officially happen on Thursday, May 16 at 12:00am Greenwich Mean Time. In the U.S., that works out to Wednesday at 8:00pm EST. Expect all seven of this season’s episodes to arrive at once, so you can watch more timey-wimey adventures of Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott, who would probably really like to take a nap instead of dealing with having to figure out how to save the ranch. The audience, however, should enjoy this season much more than its characters. Even Autumn has a rough time, for a good while (which makes sense after that auto crash). The show, however, remains a total trip.
Outer Range heads back into bizarro territory on May 16.