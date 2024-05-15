What Time Will ‘Outer Range’ Season 2 Come Out On Prime Video?

Prime Video (Amazon) has been experimenting with their release format on certain shows, which has caused a bit of confusion. The streaming service hasn’t revealed its rhyme or reason for deeming certain shows (The Boys, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) as weekly releases and others (Fallout, Swarm) as full season binges, but it’s best to simply roll with the rollouts and not worry about the format too much.

With that said, it’s nice to at least know what is coming to plan TV schedules accordingly. Outer Range‘s second season arrives this week, so there’s no time like the present to ask the relevant question here.