Simple, guilty pleasures exist for good reason. You’ve got ’em, and the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was a guilty pleasure of mine for years. It made fine TBS-rerun background noise, and this could have even been my own personal “Snyder Cut” since I dug the unrated/extended version, too. This enjoyment was cut short by the real-life issues between the two stars, but at one point in time, it honestly felt like enough — for a silly blockbuster movie — that two sexy people did sexy action things and found each other sexy again after discovering that they both led adrenaline-fueled lives as assassins for rival agencies.

Fast forward to 2024, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith has received a reboot that was perhaps inevitable because Hollywood cannot resist pulling old hits out of the attic. Like (undoubtedly) plenty of people, I wasn’t immediately jazzed, so I get the concern. Seriously, I do. Very few revivals/reboots/remakes are worth the resurrection, and most are not fantastic or even worth commentary.

Fortunately, this effort was not wasted, and that has to do with Donald Glover hearing that his pal scored the rights and not really understanding the original story’s purpose: “[I]t’s just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn’t quite understand.” And yes, that checks out. As fun as the movie was to watch, the actual dynamic between the pair was unimportant. The mere realization of their mutual murder-lives immediately reignited their passion. Marriage problems solved? So they claimed, but this was an adequate 2005 summer-popcorn film. Now, even without the uncomfortable details that unfurled about that leading duo, I don’t think I’d want to watch it again.

Why? Because that damn Donald Glover is ruining things, and I thank him for it. Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a TV reimagining that reworks the whole concept in a tactically and emotionally smart (but not obnoxiously so) way, and much of that credit goes to Maya Erskine, too, after she stepped up to fill those acting shoes when Phoebe Waller-Bridge ducked out. Let’s talk about the three simple ways that this series is worth your time:

Could this be an ongoing story with more seasons? Yes! The ensemble cast includes Ron Perlman, Sarah Paulson, Michaela Coel, and Paul Dano. Each of their characters add layers to the story without distracting from the main duo. The show organizes itself around a ready-made structure, given the ultra-episodic nature of this story — sort-of a mission a week, and there are unspecified leaps forward in time, which are not frustratingly unclear but add to the texture of the story — for guest stars to pop in and disappear at whim.

Additionally, there’s much more intrigue in this series beyond simply “two gorgeous people kill other people and have a final stand-off after their employers try to kill them, only to live happily ever after.” There’s an enduring mystery and a cliffhanger ending that could flow right into a second season, so there should be more if the show’s audience is receptive. However and as with Glover’s Swarm, this season will release in bingeable form, which I feel is a mistake because weekly drops would build the suspense more, but I don’t call those shots (go talk to Jeff Bezos if it makes you mad).

Also, this feels like as decent a section as any to mention that Mr. & Mrs. Smith is very unlike anything that Donald Glover has done in recent years. Atlanta, as brilliant and funny as it was, loved to subvert expectations and do it again two episodes later. It truly kept viewers on their toes, but it also wasn’t a show that you could watch on autopilot. Whereas Mr. & Mrs. Smith picks you up and carries you along with momentum. Like those damn addictive chips called Pringles, once you pop, well, you catch my drift. It’s a clever show, but it doesn’t make the viewer work for what they receive. That’s a sweet spot.