Gomorrah: Season 5 (HBO Max series) — The critically acclaimed clash of families returns to follow up on the fateful meeting of the Levantes and Patrizia. A mysterious crime boss now rises to power in Naples, and his enemies are pushing back hard, but Genny might make a discovery that puts all to shame. In the process, she will rock her own world as well. So much for efficiency and a return to the action-filled routine.

Take Out With Lisa Ling (HBO Max limited series) — Lisa Ling’s generally covering serious subjects as a hard-hitting news face, but in this series, she lets loose and enjoys some grub. Specifically here, she takes viewers on a take-out journey to find the best Chinese, Indian, and Japanese take-out food. All of this is aimed at eliminating how Asian Americans get lumped into one pot and fetishized, and yeah, let’s shine a light on how Asian Americans have contributed much to the U.S. of A, alright?

I Am Georgina: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Social media maven Georgia Rodriguez (who is 28 million followers strong) happens to be many things, including an influencer, a mom, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. In this portrait of her life, she’s revealing the day-to-day grind and who she really is behind the scenes.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform, 10:00pm) — A 20-something alcoholic (portrayed by Sofia Black-D’Elia) must sober up and move back in with her mother. This week, Sam’s attempting birthday-party amends, but she wasn’t invited, which presents problems, especially with her probation officer.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Kenan Thompson, Tom Riley, Larnell Lewis

In case you missed these streaming picks from last week:

The Envoys: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This Spanish-language series revolves around two priests that are digging into claims of miracles while attempting figure out what’s real and what’s fabricated.

La Fortuna: Season 1 (AMC+ series) — Stanley Tucci’s a rogue treasure hunter attempting to track down a sunken ship from the 1800s, and he get embroiled within a government conspiracy in the process. What more do you need to know?