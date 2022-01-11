Naomi (CW, 9:00pm) — Ava DuVernay brings us this story about a Naomi McDuffie, a comic-book addict and Superman superfan. She also happens to be an ace student and a skateboarder who’s attempting to make sense of a stunt in her hometown that causes unexpected consequences.

Superman & Lois (CW, 9:00pm) — Smallville’s still rocked by the previously climactic confrontation with dust swirling and Lois and Clark having couple issues and Chrissy struggling with an issue of her own.

Judge Steve Harvey (ABC, 8:00pm) — Nope, the perpetual Miss Universe host is not a real judge, but he is doing the unscripted reality thing and making apparently binding decisions. This week, a couple’s at war over their 20 year history, which involves one of them wanting marriage and the other very much resisting.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30pm) — Dre’s attempting to land a fantastic marketing pitch to no avail, all while Bow and Ruby are fretting over Diane’s new love interest.

Queens (ABC, 10:00pm) — Can the ladies shake their old rivalries? They’re sure gonna try, all while Jill’s attempting to reckon with her past and her pain-in-the-butt father.

Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix series) –This season picks up with Bob fired from his cop job while also staring down some prison time. Elsewhere, Ferry gets sprung from prison, but his old life didn’t wait around for him to return. And meanwhile, a Turkish couple’s leading a much smarter gang than the one that previously ruled the roost.

In case you missed this streaming pick:

The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime movie) — This team up between director George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who portrays an uncle who owns that bar in the title, is a coming-of-age tale but also a rich character study. Tye Sheridan portrays the nephew who’s also an inspiring writer who’s hoping to conquer both his personal and professional lives. Affleck’s portraying not only a bartender but a terribly charismatic dude who helps young J.R. learn about life and also fulfill those all-important dreams.