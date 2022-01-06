Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (NBC, 8:00pm) — Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and the rest of the crew return to investigate a wave of Christmas Eve hate crimes. On a personal note, Rollins is dealing with a repeat visit from an old flame.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (NBC, 9:00pm) — Dylan McDermott recently returned, and Chris Meloni’s beard has been getting lost. This week, Stabler joins forces with an informant with a surprising identity after a notorious cybercriminal goes on the lam.

Ghosts: Season 1 (CBS, 9:00pm) — Is Sheryl a ghost now? That’s what Sam and Jay seek to find out, all while Sassapis is angling with his fellow ghosts about an overheard conversation.

The Wasteland (Netflix film) — A horrible creature begins to wreak havoc upon society, beginning with a family who chooses to live away from society in tranquility, which is suddenly in more jeopardy than it’s ever been before this story began.

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

The Lost Daughter (Netflix film) — Olivia Colman portrays Leda, a vacationer who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter who also hang on the beach while their extended family isn’t so idyllic. Leda also becomes consumed with her own past, which arrived with a difficult bout of young motherhood, and she falls into an impulsive act that rocks her inner world. Maggie Gyllenhaal finally becomes a first-time director here with her adapted script of the Elena Ferrante novel of the same name. Expect to also see plenty of Dakota Johnson, along with Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, and Peter Sarsgaard.