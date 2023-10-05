Wheel of Fortune is falling apart without Vanna White.

The game show’s co-host, who recently renewed her contract through the 2025-2026 season, is off this week after she tested positive for COVID. “You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news,” co-host Pat Sajak during Monday’s episode, which was taped back in August. “The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle. But she tested positive and that’s the way it goes, so she will not be with us here this week.”

It’s not White’s responsibility to look out for grammar mistakes, but I still bet she would have caught this unfortunate typo.

Is Wheel of Fortune celebrating one teacher or all teachers 🧐? pic.twitter.com/LTltQB6m7F — Lori Haun (@LoriHaun) October 3, 2023

If Wheel of Fortune was celebrating one teacher, then Teacher’s Week would be correct. But because this run of episodes is dedicated to all teachers, it should be Teachers’ Week.

(A case has been made for “Teacher’s Week” using the justification that it’s Mother’s Day, not Mothers’ Day. But that day is dedicated to a specific mother: yours. The chances are slim that you’re rooting for your seventh grade teacher on Wheel; you’re cheering for every teacher. Except for the one teacher contestant who spins the wheel too slowly. Screw them.)