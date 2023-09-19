Vanna White isn’t going anywhere.

The long-time Wheel of Fortune co-host has extended her contract through the 2025-26 season to continue to appear on the syndicated game show. White will bridge the gap between Pat Sajak, who is retiring from Wheel of Fortune after this season, and Ryan Seacrest, the show’s shoulders-shrugging new host.

A different Sajak will be a major fixture on Wheel next season, too.

Maggie Sajak, daughter of Pat Sajak, will expand her role as the show’s social media correspondent in the coming year. She will hit the road for a recurring “Fan Fridays” segment that will feature the younger Sajak touring such spots as Newport, Rhode Island, Portland, Maine, New York City, and numerous stops in Europe, in keeping with the show’s partnership with guided tour firm Collette.

It’s hard to imagine Wheel of Fortune without Sajak and White, but it almost happened. She reportedly went two decades without a raise, and wasn’t pleased with the initial salary offers. But according to Deadline, “Her contract extension for the flagship syndicated show also is believed to involve a pay raise.” It better. Otherwise, White will go rogue and all the puzzles will read F_CK YO_.

(Via Deadline and Variety)