There’s crazy Wheel of Fortune clips. Then there’s “RIGHT IN THE BUTT.”

During a recent episode of the game show (there’s something in the water over there), Tavaris Williams made one of his fellow contestants gasp “WHAT?!” after he attempted to solve the puzzle with a NSFW guess. He discussed the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, telling host Jimmy Kimmel that he has “never used those words in sequential order a day in my life.”

One of the best parts about the viral clip is Pat Sajak’s deadpan “no” reaction. According to Williams (via Entertainment Weekly), the soon-to-be-retired Wheel of Fortune host talked to him during a break.

Williams, who signed up for Wheel of Fortune after his kids dared him to, said host Pat Sajak made sure to check in on him after his big flub. “Pat was the best — he made me feel so great about that at the break,” he recalled. “He said, ‘You know, we’ll find a tactful way of editing it. I don’t know how, but we’ll do it.’”

The episode was filmed long before it aired, so Williams had to keep quiet about his soon-to-be infamous guess — to everyone except his wife, that is. He explained, “I told my wife immediately after: ‘I will keep everything a secret except this — this you have to know about. They said they might edit it, but I don’t know what it’s going to look like.’ And then it was out of sight, out of mind until the world reminded me of what I said.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live interview below (it starts around 9:40).

(Via Entertainment Weekly)