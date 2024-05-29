‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Is Getting Weird In Pat Sajak’s Final Days As Host

After 40-plus years, Pat Sajak’s time as the host of Wheel of Fortune is winding down — and things are getting weird.

It began with one of the great fails in the game show’s long history. You probably know the clip, but just in case, do yourself a favor and watch a solve so bad (and dirty) that it made another contestant gasp, “WHAT?!”

That’s not all. On Monday, contestants Luidgi, Rufus, and Cynthia needed to complete a phrase. When the board read, “_ _ N ‘ _ LO _ K AW _ _,” Rufus guessed “DON’T LOOK AWAY,” and his opponents “celebrated with him for making the guess,” according to the New York Post. One problem:

“No, No, No, No, No,” Sajak yelled at the contestants who were busy giving fist bumps to each other and the timer trickled down to the incorrect buzzer. “No, it’s not correct,” the longtime presenter exclaimed, but it was too late as the full answer was shown on the board.

The correct answer: “CAN’T LOOK AWAY.” Oops.

Nobody listens to Pat Sajak anymore. https://t.co/QEfoGU3hIa pic.twitter.com/6KffXsd5XN — New York Post (@nypost) May 29, 2024

And finally, we have Brian:

Brian from #Hoboken has had enough of the Wheel and its BULLSH*T and I am here for his meltdown on the #WheelofFortune tonight. #brianfromhoboken pic.twitter.com/YXxwqFPI8M — JOE C. (@itsthejoeshow) May 28, 2024

People are taking Pat’s exit very seriously. Especially Vanna White. “I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years,” she recently told TV Insider. “I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read.”

Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel airs on Friday, June 7.