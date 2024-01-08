When Do New Episodes Of ‘Delicious In Dungeon’ Come Out On Netflix?

Looking for an anime that’s also a cooking show? I didn’t think I was either until I watched the first episode of Studio Trigger’s Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix.

Based on the beloved and recently-concluded manga by Ryōko Kui, Delicious in Dungeon is about a group of adventurers in a Dungeons and Dragons-like campaign who are forced to get creative with their culinary options. In the first episode, they eat Huge Scorpion and Walking Mushroom Hotpot, which tastes better than it sounds (don’t forget the slime!).

Netflix is bypassing their all-at-once binge model (thank you, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans) in favor of weekly, single-serving episodes on Thursdays. There’s only one episode on the streaming service so far, so it’s easy to catch up.

Here’s more:

When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons… none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

You can watch a trailer for Delicious in Dungeon below.