When Do New Episodes Of ‘Fargo’ Come Out?

You might have heard a rumor that Jon Hamm, his nipple rings, and his butt are all starring in the new season of Fargo, and that rumor would be 100% true! Luckily for you, it’s not too late to tune in.

Season five of the mid-western comedy/drama Fargo was originally supposed to hit your home screens in September and after some delays, it’s now in full swing. The season follows Hamm as a dedicated lawman looking into the peculiar past of a mysterious housewife, portrayed by Juno Temple. Here is the official synopsis:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Episodes one and two premiered on November 21st, while episode three dropped a week later, on the 28th. The next seven episodes are expected to be released weekly on Tuesdays until January 16th, when the season finale will air.

Of course, if you aren’t a lucky FX subscriber, you will have to wait until the next day for the new episodes to drop on Hulu. Typically, new episodes stream on Hulu by 3 a.m. ET. Then, you can access Jon Hamm and his nipple rings at your earliest convenience.