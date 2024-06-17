When Does ‘Clipped’ Episode 4 Come Out?

Have you noticed in uptick in basketball imagery lately? You’re not alone! As the NBA finals continue and the USA Olympic basketball team finally takes shape, everyone is chatting up the sport, especially the women who excel at it.

But on the scripted side of things, Hulu is also entering the basketball zone conversation with Clipped, a new miniseries that premiered this month. It has nothing to do with that barber shop sitcom starring Ashley Tisdale from 2015, just in case you were confused.

Clipped is based on ESPN’s podcast The Sterling Affairs, which told the tumultuous downfall of former Clippers owner Donald Sterling. You may or may not remember his racist rant which was exposed by his mistress back in 2014. Now, the ordeal is chronicled in a new six episode drama starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill, Jacki Weaver and Cleopatra Coleman. Here is the official synopsis:

Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Episode four of Clipped, called “Winning Ugly,” will hit Hulu at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18th. The synopsis for episode four reads, “Behind every great fortune is the opportunity to sell the f out.” This is also true for real life!

You can stream the first three episodes of Clipped now on Hulu.