When Does ‘Hacks’ Season 3, Episode 9 Come Out?

How is the Hacks season finale already upon the world? This means that less than a week remains before Harry Styles will be waiting for a Season 4 announcement, and I promise that you will also be wanting to know what goes down next after this week’s episode, which is my runner-up fave of this batch after the forest-hike-gone-wrong episode.

Soon, Hannah Einbinder will be filming a standup special for Max, and Jean Smart will be making a romcom with Andy Samberg, and we will have to rely on little nuggets of information that drop to inform us of more comedic chemistry on the horizon.