Following the unexpectedly huge debut of Fallout, Prime Video’s other record-breaking genre series is returning soon.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two will premiere on the Amazon-owned streaming service on Thursday, August 29. Prime Video also released a teaser trailer for the new season, which shows the ascendance of the evil Sauron, as well as the return of characters including Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and Celebrimbor. (Charles Edwards).

Here’s more:

In season two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on season one’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

You can check out the season two key art below.