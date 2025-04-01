You nearly withered on the vine as a Lifetime show and then miraculously found new life (and death) on Netflix for four more seasons. Joe Goldberg got away with murder, globe trotted, and framed Dr. Nicky for that entire time, but get ready to meet reality. Or not?
For his final magic trick, Stalker Joe decided that it was a marvelous idea to come back to his old stomping grounds, and we can only assume that his New York welcome home will not go as planned. Penn Badgley’s serial killer character will be haunted and, if everything goes well, also hunted, and Cardi B. made clear that she is here to watch Joe’s final round. Maybe he’ll even get what he deserves. Soon, it will be time to watch this happen.
When Does You Season 5 Come Out?
April 24. Watch your back, Joe Goldberg.
The closing roster of characters will include Joe’s current wife, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and her various siblings, portrayed by Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews. Nava Mau joins as a detective, and Madeline Brewer will help Joe reopen Mooney’s bookshop as his employee and potential victim.
In all likelihood, we will see some flashes of Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers), and Love (Victoria Pedretti). And don’t forget about Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who is still alive. Is it too much to wish for John Stamos to return as Dr. Nicky?
Perhaps, but I’ll never stop rooting for justice to happen on You.