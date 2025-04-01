You nearly withered on the vine as a Lifetime show and then miraculously found new life (and death) on Netflix for four more seasons. Joe Goldberg got away with murder, globe trotted, and framed Dr. Nicky for that entire time, but get ready to meet reality. Or not?

For his final magic trick, Stalker Joe decided that it was a marvelous idea to come back to his old stomping grounds, and we can only assume that his New York welcome home will not go as planned. Penn Badgley’s serial killer character will be haunted and, if everything goes well, also hunted, and Cardi B. made clear that she is here to watch Joe’s final round. Maybe he’ll even get what he deserves. Soon, it will be time to watch this happen.