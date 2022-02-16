When Is HBO’s ‘Barry’ Returning For Season Three?

After waiting for nearly three years, HBO’s fan-favorite dark comedy Barry will finally return for its third season on April 24th, show co-creators Alec Berg and Bill Hader confirmed during a TCA appearance. “Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” Hader told critics at the Television Critics Association. “Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”

The series, starring Saturday Night Live alum Hader, began airing in 2018 and became an instant favorite. Hader stars as an aspiring actor/literal assassin, alongside Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, and Anthony Carrigan.

According to HBO’s official synopsis: “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Season three will be comprised of eight episodes airing on HBO and will also be available on HBO Max.

Last year, Hader confirmed that season three was in the works, and that a fourth season was already written, meaning we could spend at least a few more years with Barry Block, if HBO chooses to renew the series again. The show has been awarded numerous accolades, including Emmys for both Hader and Winkler, plus nominations for Goldberg, Root and Carrigan. Overall, the series has a whopping 30 Emmy nominations.