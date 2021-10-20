Much like Barry Berkman, a.k.a. Barry Block—the actor/hitman character who has netted Bill Hader two Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys—Hader and his fellow Barry creators are always one step ahead. While they have yet to even finish filming the critically acclaimed series’ third season, let alone announce a premiere date for that, they’ve already finished writing season 4. Back in January, while still in lockdown, Collider reported how Hader had told Seth Meyers that he and his team had already written all of the show’s third and fourth seasons and were just “waiting to start shooting again.”

Fast-forward nine months and it seems that season 3 is very close to being in the can. When asked about how the new season was going in a conversation with Collider, Hader said, “It’s going really well. I mean, we have a month left of shooting. Everybody’s been great.” Unfortunately, Hader said he couldn’t give much in the way of details “because so much stuff happens” but he did share that he showed someone who has been a part of the show before and has a cameo in season 3 a still from the first episode, “and they were shocked… [T]hat was a fun reaction, so I’m interested to see what people think about it.”

Please say that the feral karate girl somehow comes back?!

Based on that timeframe, Collider is estimating an early 2022 premiere for Barry’s third season—which can’t come fast enough for fans of the dark comedy, which concluded its second season back in May 2019, months before the word “COVID” was dominating newspaper headlines. The good news is that because season 4 is already written, it could start shooting right away—as long as HBO renews the show, of course. But as HBO CCO Casey Bloys told Deadline back in February: “Typically, we don’t pick up things until they air but if I was betting on whether we would do more [Barry], I think that is a very safe bet.”

(Via Collider)