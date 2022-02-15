When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, the HBO dark comedy series, Barry, saw its third season slip further and further away due to production delays. However, star Bill Hader revealed in October 2021 that things were back on track, and now, HBO has officially announced a return date for Barry Season 3: April 24. The news arrives shortly after Hader and co-creator Alec Berg participated in the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour where they dropped some details about finally bringing Barry back after three long years.

“Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” Hader said during the TCA appearance (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”

Berg added, “I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

Along with the Season 3 premiere date, HBO dropped a batch of First Look photos, which you can see below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

Barry Season 3 premieres April 24 on HBO.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)