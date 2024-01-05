When Will Letterboxd Have TV Shows?

Most social media sites have become bad, it’s just the way the world works now. You’re flooded with too many people talking about too many things, all lacking any sort of context. This is why Letterboxd is the only good social media platform out there: because you only need to talk about movies. That’s it. You can’t even message other people to tell them that their opinions are bad. It’s fool-proof.

The site recently dropped its 2023 Year In Review, which highlighted the highs and lows of last year’s cinema options. Not only that, but the site also confirmed that series logs will be “coming later this year.” This is a controversial topic.

Series will be coming later this year ☺️ — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 3, 2024

While Letterboxd has exclusively been used for logging movies, it seems like they might venture into bringing TV shows and series onto the platform. Not everyone likes this idea, probably because it would be hard to scroll through your friends reviewing every episode of Vanderpump Rules in hindsight. But if it’s done right, it could be a meaningful way to track your watching habits and organize your favorites.

According to Letterboxd’s tweets, that platform is planning to implement the new feature “in a way that doesn’t disrupt the current experience,” so there will likely be some sort of tab to differentiate between movies and shows.

While we don’t have a release date yet, it seems like this is a pretty big project that will take a lot of time, so for now it’s best if you put all of your TV opinions in a better place, like a locked diary at the bottom of the Hudson River.