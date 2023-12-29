When Does Letterboxd Wrapped Come Out?

For some reason, probably due to deadlines and such, social media platforms love to share end-of-year data sometime in early December. This is problematic, of course, since Wonka was just released, so how could anyone possibly know that it was your favorite movie of 2023 if you already told everyone you loved Super Mario Bros Movie? These are battles you need to pick carefully.

Luckily Letterboxd, the only good social media platform out there, isn’t sharing its year-end list until “early January.” This means your fun holiday viewing of Saltburn will count, thankfully.

Letterboxd, if you are unfamiliar, allows users to share reviews and rankings of their favorite films, but it has mostly turned into who can make the best jokes in just a small amount of characters. Just stop by Ayo Edebiri’s profile for more examples.

For its “wrapped” event, the platform gives its users a handy look back on their favorite actors and movies from the year. It’s like Spotify Wrapped but for every John Wick rewatch. And you’ll be able to see yours next month.

If you want a more thorough analysis of your watching habits, you can upgrade to the Patron tier, which offers even more data from your account. The site will also publish a general year in review in case you don’t have a Letterboxd account. But you should make one now before it becomes uncool.