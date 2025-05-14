When Will ‘Murderbot’ Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Come Out On Apple TV+?

Sometimes, you just want to watch a robot who loves to watch soap operas. And Murderbot is here to fuel that want.
Apple TV+’s status as the streaming sci-fi king will only continue to grow with this Alexander Skarsgård-starring series adaptation of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries. The show takes a comedic approach to a Sec Unit gone rogue with a bang-up cast that includes David Dastmalchian, who is in almost every TV series worth watching these days.
The question remains, however, when you can watch the deadpan robot juggle his bingewatching stints and humanity-saving heroics.
When Do Murderbot Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Come Out?
Friday, May 16. From there, the 10-episode first season will roll out weekly until July 11. If you haven’t caught the series trailer yet, it’s damn cute, and the synopsis ain’t bad, either:
“Murderbot” is an action-packed sci-fi series, based on the award-winning books by Wells, about a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable “clients.” Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.
The cast also includes Tamara Podemski, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, and Tattiawna Jones. And good on Murderbot for finding time for recreation while still getting his job done. Robot goals.