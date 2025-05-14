When Will ‘Murderbot’ Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Come Out On Apple TV+?

Sometimes, you just want to watch a robot who loves to watch soap operas. And Murderbot is here to fuel that want.

Apple TV+’s status as the streaming sci-fi king will only continue to grow with this Alexander Skarsgård-starring series adaptation of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries. The show takes a comedic approach to a Sec Unit gone rogue with a bang-up cast that includes David Dastmalchian, who is in almost every TV series worth watching these days.

The question remains, however, when you can watch the deadpan robot juggle his bingewatching stints and humanity-saving heroics.