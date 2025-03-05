When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Episode 5 Come Out?

Reacher isn’t really into bench pressing weights. He also believes that it’s “stupid” to keep track of what he feels is an arbitrary number to prove prowess. This information landed as a blow to new foe Paulie , which set up the first of the pair’s physical conflicts in this third season . The show is steadily cranking through adapting Lee Child’s Persuader novel, and this season’s future finale is (in my unbiased opinion) much better than the second season’s counterpart. Also, Reacher looks fab in an “I Heart Maine” t-shirt, so there’s a lot to enjoy this year on the Prime Video/Amazon series with more on the cusp.

When Does Reacher Season 3 Episode 5 Come Out?

Thursday, March 6 at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.

This episode, “Smackdown,” promises more Paulie Drama with the following description: “As Reacher and Paulie’s working relationship grows even more strained, the mission — and Reacher’s safety in Beck’s organization – is jeopardized by a tragic DEA misstep. Reacher, Duffy, and Villanueva must concoct an impromptu plan to salvage the mission.”

Meanwhile, get ready to see much more of Neagley (ahead of Maria Sten’s spin off) as the season finishes its eight-episode run. Alan Ritchson’s career is reaching new heights as well with him recently confirmed to lead a Blue Mountain State revival. Thad will be back? Really.