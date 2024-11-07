Before that happens, the third Reacher season still must arrive to bust chops and punch through windows, and since the TV series bounces around between the dozens of Jack Reacher books (rather than predictably working through them consecutively, thank goodness), there’s a question worth asking.

Jack Reacher himself isn’t expanding, thank goodness. The Lee Child protagonist already stands tall enough at 6’5″ while somehow keeping his super-jacked physique intact through the power of French fries and pork rinds. Growth of the Prime Video/Amazon Reacher TV universe, however, cannot be stopped. A Neagly-based spin off is in the works, and a fourth season of Reacher has been greenlit.

What Book Is Reacher Season 3 Based On?

Reacher‘s next stop will take him to Maine to adapt Child’s Persuader novel. He will go “undercover” (maybe he will wear a hat, much like Raylan Givens took off his hat to go undercover in Justified), and more importantly for those who appreciate the visceral side of the series, he will face off against a foe that will be even more physically imposing than himself. Ideally, Ritchson did not actually fuel himself with Cheetos dust before the fight scenes that will surface within this season.

Reacher’s newest onscreen enemy, Paul “Paulie” Masserella will be portrayed by Oliver Ritchers, who is currently the world’s tallest bodybuilder at 7’2″. This stature is reflected whenever the “Dutch Giant” tries to squeeze into an airplane seat, and Ritchers has been doing his best to antagonize “Reacher” by kinda-sorta vandalizing Ritchson’s trailer on set.

With that said, the physical clashes will get ugly while Reacher is also attempting to “go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.” This season’s story will also head to Maine, where Reacher hopefully crushes some lobster before we learn where our dude heads in Season 4. Tripwire adaptation, perhaps? Amazon hasn’t revealed that detail yet, but nobody would be mad to see Reacher strutting around in Key West.

Prime Video/Amazon’s Reacher returns in 2025.