When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Episode 6 Come Out?

The next Reacher episode pulls off a necessary feat for the future of this franchise: if any audience members question whether Neagley can support her own spin off, those doubts are about to disappear. Maria Sten and Alan Ritchson’s characters are, of course, both lone wolves in their own ways (he being a wanderer, and she not being a fan of touch). Their complete and utter respect of each other is a highlight of this series, but of course, it’s also fun when Reacher is punching bad dudes. This week, both of them go to town, apart but somehow also together.

Plenty more punchin’ will also continue to go down until this season finishes, so let’s get to the point of today’s discussion.