When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Episode 6 Come Out?

The next Reacher episode pulls off a necessary feat for the future of this franchise: if any audience members question whether Neagley can support her own spin off, those doubts are about to disappear. Maria Sten and Alan Ritchson’s characters are, of course, both lone wolves in their own ways (he being a wanderer, and she not being a fan of touch). Their complete and utter respect of each other is a highlight of this series, but of course, it’s also fun when Reacher is punching bad dudes. This week, both of them go to town, apart but somehow also together.
Plenty more punchin’ will also continue to go down until this season finishes, so let’s get to the point of today’s discussion.
When Does Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 Come Out?
Thursday, March 13 at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.
This week’s episode, “Smoke On The Water,” sees Reacher struggle to keep his word (not to Neagley) with this description: “At the Bizarre Bazar, Reacher finally comes face-to-face with Xavier Quinn, but he’s torn between the desire to kill him and the promise he made to Duffy. In Chicago, Neagley gets unexpected visitors.”
Once this season concludes, the wait will begin not only for more Reacher but also the all-important detail of which book that the Prime Video/Amazon series will adapt next. We’re as ready to hear that information as you are.