Reacher‘s third season is in full swing with the Big Guy sporting an “I Love Maine” t-shirt as the show adapts Lee Child’s Persuader novel. Alan Ritchson’s leading man has been working to stay undercover while also dealing with a foreboding and lifting menace named Paulie, and the fourth season is already renewed with a Neagley spin off coming in the interim. Still, that means a drought between effortless fights between Reacher and most foes, so you’ll want to know when to prepare for withdrawal.

How Many Reacher Episodes Are In Season 3?

Eight total episodes will fill this Big Guy vs. Bigger Guy season, and so far, five have hit streaming.

The season finale will surface on March 27, and it is a doozy. If you haven’t started the third season yet, here’s the synopsis:

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There, he finds a world of secrecy and violence and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

From there, the speculation can begin on which Jack Reacher novel will be adapted next. Lee Child has teased how the Prime Video/Amazon show could potentially revisit One Shot and Never Go Back, which are the books adapted for the Tom Cruise movies. That would be an unexpected development, especially with dozens of Reacher novels for the taking, so we shall see.