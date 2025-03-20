When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 10 Be Available To Stream?

Clearly, creator Dan Erickson and frequent director Ben Stiller hit another home run and will soon have questions about the third season on their hands, and they might want to conveniently be on vacation around the time that this episode stops streaming.

Only a few short months ago, Severance viewers were eager to start this second chapter at Lumon, and now, it’s almost time to say goodbye again. The Apple TV+ series will end the current season with a longer episode than usual, which (as the cast predicted) might be followed by a bathroom stampede because maybe people will not want to hit “pause.” Oh, just hit pause, y’all.

When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 10 Be Available?

March 21. The season finale episode, “Cold Harbor,” is sparsely described by the tech giant’s streaming service: “Mark forms a shaky alliance in an all-or-nothing play, while the team makes a dangerous last stand.”

Only a few dozen or so lingering questions exist in the face of this episode. Will the goat mystery finally be solved? No telling. Can we find out exactly why Gemma has been in captivity? Please. Can Irving, Dylan, or anybody who has been involved in MDR ever find happiness? Doubtful. And can a lady please get a Petey flashback? I’m guessing the latter is a negative.

If there’s any comfort to be found in the void that will await after the finale, Ben Stiller has promised that the third season wait will be shorter than the one most recently endured. That is, if the series gets renewed, but c’mon, you know that will happen.

Severance streams on Apple TV+.