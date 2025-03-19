Fortunately, Ben Stiller was happy to set rumors to rest and reassure viewers that there will be time to address every lingering mystery (except the ones that he and showrunner Dan Erickson have saved for a third season, that is).

Severance is one of the most expensive TV shows ever, but that’s alright. Millions of people, including Sabrina Carpenter and SZA , are tuning in, which adds up to plenty of new subscribers for Apple TV+. This week, many of those viewers also began to wonder how long the second season finale was due to whispers of competing lengths, as reported on X/Twitter.

How Long Is The Severance Season 2 Finale?

As noted above, inquiries were going wild, including from one social media user who wondered, “I keep seeing this on here but AppleTV says it’s 45 minutes and there’s so much left to happen I NEED it to be 76 minutes.” In response, Stiller duly confirmed, “It is 76 minutes”

On Apple TV+’s interface, the correct runtime is currently listed:

If you were wondering what will come next, Stiller has assured IndieWire that there will not be another three year wait (if a third season happens), and much of the second season delay was due to The Hollywood strikes. Then “[i]t took us a little bit to regroup, and the show, we shot for 186 days on Season 2,” he revealed. “Editing takes a while, but thank goodness the audience was there when we came back.” And the rest is Innie and Outie history.