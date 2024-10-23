At long last, Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for Severance season 2. You can watch it above.

The teaser begins with Mark (Adam Scott) running through the halls of Lumon Industries as we hear a number of voiceovers: “Everything they told you about severance is a lie,” “We’re not happy, we’re miserable,” “What is it we actually do here?” Eventually, Mark makes his way to his work-space, except he isn’t greeted by Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), or Irving (John Turturro). There’s three new co-workers, including one played by Alia Shawkat. “Who are you people?” Mark asks before he sees a familiar face he wishes he hadn’t: the unsettling Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman). “Welcome back, Marcus,” he says while carrying balloons with Mark’s face on them. “Been a minute.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Severance, Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Severance also stars Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and new series regular Sarah Bock. Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.