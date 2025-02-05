Melissa Roxburgh’s time with NBC thus far included a controversial cancellation of Manifest, which was a bonkers, nonsensical series but nonetheless wildly appealing, to the point where viewers campaigned for resurrection. That prayer came true at Netflix, ever so briefly, so clearly, there’s an appetite for leaning into objectively not-great shows that qualify as escapism. NBC knows that specific type well in the sci-fi genre, as evidenced also by La Brea, among other shows that could be a discussion for another day.
Roxburgh’s latest show (although not sci-fi but a crime procedural) qualifies in that category, at least after the season premiere. The show currently holds a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and the late Roger Ebert’s website labelled it as “one of the most insulting network shows in years.” Some of the user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, however, indicate differently, so people are certainly tuning in for more. Or trying to do so.
When Will The Next Episode Of NBC’s The Hunting Party Air?
Monday, February 10. The absence of an episode this week was due to NBC pushing up the series premiere to January 19. As a result, it only feels like the second episode is on a multi-week delay, but The Hunting Party is simply reverting back to its original schedule. If you haven’t yet caught the series and are looking for a The Manifest-level of “wtf,” NBC provided a synopsis:
The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist, only known as “The Pit.”
The Hunting Party also streams new episodes on Peacock.