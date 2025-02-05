Melissa Roxburgh’s time with NBC thus far included a controversial cancellation of Manifest, which was a bonkers, nonsensical series but nonetheless wildly appealing, to the point where viewers campaigned for resurrection. That prayer came true at Netflix, ever so briefly, so clearly, there’s an appetite for leaning into objectively not-great shows that qualify as escapism. NBC knows that specific type well in the sci-fi genre, as evidenced also by La Brea, among other shows that could be a discussion for another day.

Roxburgh’s latest show (although not sci-fi but a crime procedural) qualifies in that category, at least after the season premiere. The show currently holds a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and the late Roger Ebert’s website labelled it as “one of the most insulting network shows in years.” Some of the user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, however, indicate differently, so people are certainly tuning in for more. Or trying to do so.