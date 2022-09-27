What’s Going On With The ‘Death Date’ In ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Are Manifest fans still excited for the upcoming Season 4 on Netflix? November 4 shall be the big day when the first chunk of episodes will arrive (after an NBC cancellation), and there’s been little indication that the show will actually end while making total sense. That’s never been the case, although people remained fascinated by callings and shadowy government forces that surround Flight 828’s passengers, who still don’t know why a few moments of turbulence transformed into a five-year time jump on planet Earth. Their lives were shattered in the blink of an eye with the world largely moving on without them. And the intrepid Detective Michaela Stone has been trying to piece it all together from the inside of the catastrophe.

Now, a trailer has arrived, and surprise, surprise: everything’s still a fiasco. Cal apparently touched the plane’s tail fin and aged a few years, but alright, he’s still miraculously alive despite all of his health (and calling) problems over the past three seasons. Further, Flight 828’s legendary black box has materialized, and it seems that the flight was specifically chosen for whatever shenanigans happened. In other words, showrunner Jeff Rake is making good on his promise to provide semi-answers, and even though he initially planned for six seasons, it’s time to bring things home. Now, what of the Death Date mentioned in this trailer? Fans know that this refers to June 2, 2024, which is apparently the day that all of the passengers (who haven’t already croaked and spit up all the water in the universe) are slated to die. No one knows why this is the case, but that’s simply what this universe dictates.

Obviously, it’s up to Michaela and a now-bearded (and grieving) Ben Stone to save the world. Grace is no longer among us (poor Olive, everyone forgets about her) and someone kidnapped baby Eden as of the Season 3 finale, and I guess that cult died out? Jared looks awfully happy these days with Michaela, so maybe that’s all we need for a happy ending. I was also kind-of hoping that Netflix would draw this season out and actually release the finale on the death date, but I don’t know if people can be that patient. Let’s do the synopsis thing:

Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.

Manifest returns for a chunk of Season 4 on November 4.