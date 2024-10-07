Slow Horses might have perfected the streaming equation. Sure, the Apple TV+ series only delivers six episodes per season but tends to arrive on an annual basis, which does seem preferable to waiting three years or more for some second seasons to arrive. Plus, the leading man, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), is a freely farting spymaster , and the show manages to be both funny and thrilling while almost effortlessly doling out one-liners about The Terminator. In short, there can never be enough Slow Horses for current audiences, and hopefully, that sentiment continues long after our current question.

When Will The Slow Horses Season 4 Finale Stream?

The season finale will stream on Wednesday, October 9, on Apple TV+. This will conclude the show’s coverage of Mick Herron’s fourth Slough Horses book, Spook Street, and we already know that a fifth season is in the cards, although details haven’t slipped out on which book will inspire the next Jackson grumpfest. Gary Oldman also wants to keep portraying Jackson until the cows come home, or whatever the British equivalent of that saying turns out to be.

Before that happens, the show will deliver what will likely be another explosive finale (although perhaps not literally this time) before revealing the fate of River (Jack Lowden). Slow Horses also co-stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Hugo Weaving, Ruth Bradley, Paul Higgins, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Eleazar, and Steven Waddington.