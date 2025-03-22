AMC’s current groove is all about Dark Winds, but rest assured that the post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden world of The Walking Dead will soon return. That will include a third season of Daryl Dixon staying greasy in Spain, but don’t forget about the unlikely team of Negan and Maggie in the Dead City spin off.

Those frenemies will be back in Manhattan, where society has flourished despite the hordes of walkers (and cockroaches) lumbering through the decrepit urban jungle. The last time this series left off, Maggie had betrayed Negan and left him with the Croat in exchange for her kidnapped son, Hershel Rhees. To her dismay, Hershel wasn’t thrilled and set off a guilt trip in Maggie’s mind, which is where showrunner Eli Jorne will pick up the story.