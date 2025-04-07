(WARNING: The White Lotus spoilers will be found below.)

HBO‘s third The White Lotus season was a slow burner, and although some viewers expressed frustration at the pace, that gamble apparently paid off. In less than 24 hours (as reported by HBO in a press release), 6.2 million viewers watched the 90-minute finale across all platforms. This would add up to 51% higher viewership from the second-season counterpart, and before anybody even had a chance to ask, yep, there will be a fourth season, even if the audience is heartbroken by the death of Aimee Lou Wood’s Chelsea.

This leads to wondering which character(s) could be the customary crossover(s) between creator Mike White’s anthology seasons. We can guess that Greg will still be kicking (and rich) and relocate to whatever next resort features in the series. But who else? Well, White seemed a little too eager to openly speculate upon how the Ratliff family will fare after learning that Timothy’s reputation is now in ruins. In the below video (after the 3:40 mark), White even declared, “I don’t think that Victoria is somebody who can live in poverty. I’m sure she can find some other solution.” Another wealthy husband who might take her on the next The White Lotus vacation, perhaps?

White didn’t follow up on that with confirmation of more Victoria, but nobody would be upset to see more Southern-fried Parker Posey, and her return would make sense after the audience didn’t receive the payoff of seeing how the Ratliffs reacted to Timothy’s news. Meanwhile, Sam Nivola (who portrayed the far-too-“giving” Ratliff brother, Lochlan) pointed towards another character, Zion, who also seems like a feasible option during a Variety interview:

“I think that he wants to keep the common thread extending from Tanya. The whole thing is her story as it relates to her money. If I had to guess, I’d say Nick Duvernay [who plays Belinda’s son] is gonna be the next one to come back, because he and Belinda made off with all the money.”

Yup, that happy ending for Belinda and Zion seemed too neatly tied up and leaves an opening for more destruction from Greg, who didn’t seem keen to hand over $5 million that easily before doing so. Ideally, we’ll receive more clues before the fourth season arrives, but for now, the first three The White Lotus season are available to stream on Max.