Here’s everything we know about the Thailand-set season of the anthology series, including plot details, the cast, and a premiere date.

Plot

Let’s begin with the official logline for The White Lotus season 3, courtesy of HBO: “The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

So true. If there’s one thing The White Lotus loves, it’s exploits, whether it’s scary teens or ginormous dongs or “these gays, they’re trying to murder me.” Beyond that, however, the new season will be “a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” according to creator Mike White. He also told Entertainment Weekly that “it’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Jennifer Coolidge isn’t expected to return following the events of season 2 finale, but Natasha Rothwell is reprising her role as spa manager Belinda from season 1. “I gasped out loud a minimum of five times, and this was just me reading them,” she told Vanity Fair about reading the scripts. “The scripts are a testament to Mike’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories. I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!”

The cast hasn’t given many specifics about season 3, other than it’s “extraordinary,” “really special,” and, according to Carrie Coon, “very, very challenging.” She continued, pointing towards :a lot of obstacles because we had to keep moving around every time there was bad weather. I think we moved around nine times, so the logistics were tough because who wants to see rainy, cold Thailand?” But hey, at least she got to hang out with Lisa!

Cast

In season 3, the world’s best job belongs to:

-Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan as Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn, three long-time friends who reunite on a girls’ trip