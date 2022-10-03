For a series titled House of the Dragon, it was only inevitable that there would be at least a dozen of dragons flying around, right? It’s actually 17, but you get the idea! Of the 17 in the house, only a handful have been introduced, each with their own unique personality. Each scaley creature has a unique bond with only one rider, which is why it’s important to keep track of them.

Even though they don’t speak (though they do understand words!), the CGI pets still play a vital role in the series, so here is a rundown of which dragons are which rider belongs to which House of the Dragon character. While there are still a handful of dragons that have yet to be introduced, the current roster has some pretty stiff competition!

Syrax is Rhaenrya Targaryen’s dragon, which is introduced early on in the series. Syrax bonded with Rhaenrya from an early age and is named after an old Valyrian Goddess.

Also appearing early on in the series was Caraxes, the dragon companion to Matt Smith’s Daemon. Caraxes has earned the nickname Blood Wyrn due to his maroon color, and also because he looks downright terrifying.

Seasmoke is the grey dragon with blood-red wings that rode with Laenor, Rhaenyra’s husband. Seasmoke is introduced in episode three when Laenor came to help his father, Corlys, defeat the Crabfeeder.

Then there is Meleys, an older dragon who rides with Rhaenys Targaryen. Meleys is a crimson dragon who first debuted in episode five.

Vermax bonded early on with Prince Jacaerys, Rhaenyra’s young son. He is an emerald green dragon who, according to Fire & Blood, hates the cold. For a fire-breathing dragon, that’s fair.

Then there is Vhagar, a massive dragon who was bonded with Daemon’s wife, Laena. Once Laena became pregnant with a child she could not deliver, she sacrificed herself to Vhagar, who was then claimed by Aemond Targaryen.

Finally, we have Dreamfyre, who Aemond tried (and failed) to have as his dragon sidekick. Still, fans are keeping an eye on the small but mightily blue dragon, as she might provide link between Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon that many have been theorizing about.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO.

(Via Nerdist)