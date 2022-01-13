Will Arnett is slated to add another Netflix show to his roster, this time as Detective Terry Seattle, a homicide detective on the streaming service’s latest celebrity-filled shows. But Murderville has a unique twist: none of the celebrity guests are given the script beforehand.

Arnett, complete with a creepy 80’s detective stache, will be assigned comedy icons like Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, and Kumail Nanjiani to help him solve various whodunit murder cases. Together, Arnett’s Detective Seattle and his celebrity guests will have to improvise their way to solve various crimes, armed only with clues (and a loose script) to help crack the case. Celebrity guests also include Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, and Marshawn Lynch, who will have to name the killer before time runs out.

As with most American comedies, Murderville is based on Murder In Successville, an award-winning BBC3 series. Arnett has had success with Netflix this far, with the critically-acclaimed BoJack Horsemen, Wet Hot American Summer, and Arrested Development (no need to mention Flaked.) Arnett told The Hollywood Reporter it was a hard sell, but once O’Brien joined, it all came together. “I have to give these people credit because it’s freakin’ scary as shit.”

Murderville will consist of six episodes, and premiered February 3rd on Netflix.