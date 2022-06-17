The Obamas are getting into the scripted comedy business. As part of their ongoing deal with Netflix, the former first couple’s production company, Higher Ground, has announced the new dark comedy series, Bodkin, starring MacGruber and Saturday Night Live alum, Will Forte. The show marks Higher Ground’s first foray into scripted series, which will star Forte as a “charming, enthusiastic and open” podcaster named Gilbert, who might not be so open after all.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues and, most painfully, themselves — the series challenges our perception of truth and exposes the stories we tell ourselves to justify our beliefs or validate our fears.”

Also joining the cast are Siobhán Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven), and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Higher Ground executive producer Tonia Davis shared her excitement for the project. “We are ecstatic to partner with Wiip for this wickedly wry thriller, which questions truth, narrative and the very purpose of each,” Davis said. “This entire creative team — Jez, Alex, Nash and the phenomenal cast led by Will Forte and Siobhán Cullen — will bring to life something very special and we can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)