Will ‘House Of The Dragon’ Get Renewed For Season Two?

With only two episodes out in the wild, HBO has officially renewed House of the Dragon for a second season. The Game of Thrones prequel series debuted to juggernaut numbers, which proved the franchise is still a massive hit with fans. In fact, HBO’s decision to renew Season 2 was rewarded just a few days later when the series’ second episode brought in even more viewers than the record-breaking premiere.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one,” Francesca Orsi, Executive VP of HBO Programming said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV.”

Set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, House of the Dragon has already captured the same fantasy fever that made the original Game of Thrones a pop culture juggernaut that’s here to stay. Fans are absolutely loving the tales of the Targaryen family’s fiery reign and poring over intricate details that hint at Westeros’ future. The show’s second episode, The Rogue Prince, debuted to even higher numbers than the premiere and quickly blew up social media as fans went wild over watching Matt Smith’s Daemon forge an alliance with the mysterious Crabfeeder.

House of the Dragon has clearly captured the same magic of the original series, so it’s no wonder that HBO quickly pulled the trigger on preparing Season 2 to fly.

House of the Dragon airs new episode Sundays on HBO.