Will Jensen Ackles Be Back As Soldier Boy In ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

Jensen Ackles previously told UPROXX that he was game to “show some tush” ahead of Soldier Boy debuting in The Boys‘ third season. Unfortunately for those viewers who enjoyed his view performance, Soldier Boy went on ice for the fourth season (leaving us only with a Blondie cover for the memories), but wait. The bad-daddy Supe did surface in a fourth-season finale scene that showed an emotional Homelander learning that his bio dad (who hates him) was still alive. Can we expect emotions and fists and laser eyes to fly again between these two in the fifth season?

Oh, it is happening. Despite Ackles being a co-lead of the future Vought Rising prequel series, there will be plenty of Soldier Boy in The Boys‘ final season. Sure, the show will make time for showcasing Ashley’s new powers and handling the A-Train situation, too, but those are no obstacles. Showrunner Eric Kripke is a pro at overstuffing this show to the optimal degree, and he assured Games Radar that the Soldier Boy/Homelander relationship will figure prominently into the fifth season:

“You know, what we realized was we really hadn’t explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There’s a lot of material there, how soldier boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship.”

And you know that Soldier Boy will make Homelander go through more hell. He’ll likely one-up the “just a cheap f*cking knockoff” remark with taunting about Homelander’s former lover, Stormfront, because those two surely have some sort of history together. Whether it’s strictly platonic or more will not matter if Homelander gets himself worked up with jealousy over mere proximity between Soldier Boy and Homie’s former sky-high lady.

Previously, Ackles signaled his willingness (to Entertainment Weekly) to do anything with his Supernatural chief: “I told Krip, ‘Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I’ll come running.'” And Kripke was thrilled to publicly make that call (via Deadline) at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con: “We can announce that Soldier Boy will be a regular in Season 5. The motherf*cker’s back.”

The Boys will return in 2026, but Gen V will fill the gap in 2025.