The Boys Season 4 finale put nearly every core character’s fate in question, other than Homelander, Sister Sage, Firecracker, Deep, and Black Noir. The vigilante group tried to flee only to be detained by Gen V castmates, a long-lost The Boys presence, and a super sausage, so to speak. We don’t know where Butcher or Ryan are individually headed, and Vought International CEO Ashley has undergone a mystery transformation. And then there’s A-Train.

Jessie T. Usher’s speedy Supe was exposed as the Leak before cutting out his tracker and heading into the wind. Over the course of the fourth season, he’d undergone an unlikely redemption arc, which left viewers concerned for his life, and the show has now dropped a slight hint on how his disappearance will be handled. For the moment, Vought is pretending that nothing is amiss.

“Today, Vought can confirm A-Train is being deployed overseas effective immediately,” the show’s “corporate” account recently tweeted. “We have to keep all details confidential, both for his safety and the safety of the free world. Let’s wish him good luck and especially, God speed!”

What does this tell us? Not much other than Vought is probably panicking behind the scenes. Exactly who is doing the panicking on the forward-facing front remains a mystery. Ashley is a Supe now, and both Cameron Coleman and Tek Knight are dead. Perhaps they will pull another Ashley out of obscurity (RIP to that Other Ashley), or Homelander will be making every announcement for the foreseeable future.

Hopefully, A-Train is getting together with Starlight to plot how to save The Boys. Or A-Train might have succeeded in going off grid to such a degree that he can simply enjoy life in relative safety. We can guess that Ashley won’t betray him, but from there, we’ll have to watch for more clues to drop.

The Boys will return in 2026, but Gen V will be back in 2025.