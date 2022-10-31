It seems like it happened seven years ago, but this is the first Halloween since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for failing to keep Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his f*cking mouth. That still-shocking moment (if not as hysteria causing as Judd Apatow’s tweet made it out to be) was part of a segment on Monday’s episode of The View featuring costumes inspired by 2022’s most-discussed topics. There was a child “dressed in a car dealership inflatable with money glued to the sides” to represent inflation, according to Decider, and another kid “with a Donald Trump wig dressed as a toilet flushing down classified documents” to signify the raid at the Mar-a-Lago.

Please do not dress your child up as a toilet raid — or The Slap.

One costume in particular left viewers with a sour taste: the Oscars slap, where Will Smith stormed the stage at the award show and slapped Chris Rock across the face. The child sporting the outfit wore a gold costume that looked like the Oscar trophy and had a red handprint painted on the side of their face.

Here’s a very normal moment in TV history:

“We do not want to endorse violence of any kind,” The View wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman, “but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year. So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this ‘The Oscars Slap,’ and he has red face-paint on the statue.” It’s going over great.

@TheView What was that Chris Rock costume??? “I don’t want to endorse violence but here’s a costume endorsing violence.” DO BETTER!! #theview — Ryan Barry (@ryanbarry_1990) October 31, 2022

Not a fan of that Oscar slap costume. #TheView — Dee (@ahoustonBelle) October 31, 2022

Bad taste on the Oscar slap. You did validate violence Ashly.#Theview — Wenona Price (@msswpr) October 31, 2022

@TheView Difficult to keep up with everything but the red handprint on one's face is the symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Too bad no one was able to flag this costume idea in advance. #MMIWG #TheView — Hillary 🇺🇦 (@disco_hits) October 31, 2022

The Oscar Slap for a hot topic for Halloween on the view? Next time just pass on this suggestion! Otherwise great Halloween costumes! #theview — LittyLyd (@LydLitty) October 31, 2022

Jeffrey Dahmer is 2022’s worst Halloween costume, but The Slap isn’t far behind.

