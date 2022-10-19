If you type “Jeffrey Dahmer” into Google, one of the first suggested results is “Jeffrey Dahmer costume.” Due to the popularity of Netflix’s Dahmer series, there will be plenty of people who think it’s clever and funny to dress up as one of America’s notorious serial killers, someone who murdered seventeen people, for Halloween this year. But those edgelords won’t be able to find their Dahmer costume on eBay.

BuzzFeed News reports that eBay has “banned the sale of costumes inspired by the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the run-up to Halloween, for violating its policy on violence and violent criminals.” The online auction site is “actively removing these listings.”

Items that have been posted on eBay include an orange jumpsuit with a face mask based on actor Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and glasses that resemble the ones worn by Dahmer.

As of publication, there are only two results for “dahmer costume” on eBay: glasses and a wig. Amazon has more options, although nothing with Evan Peters-as-Jeffrey Dahmer’s face, but why spend $16.95 on a Hot Topic circa 2002-era “If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Eat ‘Em” shirt when you can get a complete “The Hangover Alan Deluxe Costume Set” for $64.95? Or better yet, go as Matthew Berry saying “New York City” on What We Do in the Shadows. That’s something everyone can enjoy.

(Via BuzzFeed News)