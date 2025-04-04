Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Premiere All At Once?

The Handmaid’s Tale has managed longevity in the face of, well, everything. The top-of-the-crop Hulu series debuted in 2017 and is ending in 2025, and it doesn’t require much stretching to see how the first and sixth seasons have bookended themselves against our current times. This universe will also continue with the in-the-works The Testaments, which is being helmed by longtime franchise showrunner Bruce Miller and is based upon the sequel book from Margaret Atwood.

Soon, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) will begin moving their respective chess pieces toward an endgame for the flagship show. The actresses have been open about how the final season will largely focus on their morphing relationship, but also, the show has made clear that the “red” of the handmaids’ hooded robes will symbolize rage amid the revolution’s climax. So, you’ll want to know when new episodes will be available and if Hulu is going for binge format.