The Handmaid’s Tale has managed longevity in the face of, well, everything. The top-of-the-crop Hulu series debuted in 2017 and is ending in 2025, and it doesn’t require much stretching to see how the first and sixth seasons have bookended themselves against our current times. This universe will also continue with the in-the-works The Testaments, which is being helmed by longtime franchise showrunner Bruce Miller and is based upon the sequel book from Margaret Atwood.
Soon, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) will begin moving their respective chess pieces toward an endgame for the flagship show. The actresses have been open about how the final season will largely focus on their morphing relationship, but also, the show has made clear that the “red” of the handmaids’ hooded robes will symbolize rage amid the revolution’s climax. So, you’ll want to know when new episodes will be available and if Hulu is going for binge format.
Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Premiere All At Once?
Nope. Hulu will premiere the sixth season on Tuesday, April 8 with three episodes. New episodes will land weekly until the May 27 series finale.
So obviously, bingewatching will require waiting until the finale, and given the spoilers that will fly on the Internet, viewers will want to choose carefully.
The sixth season synopsis indicates that “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead” while “Luke and Moira join the resistance.” Meanwhile, “Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought.” From there, June’s actions will “highlight the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”
The final season cast includes Madeline Brewer, O.T. Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Josh Charles, Sam Jaeger, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, and Ever Carradine, and a trailer is available below.