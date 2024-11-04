Those fans of alternate space history, however, should not worry because there are plans for more of that, too, in a few regards.

Apple TV+ recently passed reached its fifth anniversary mark after initially launching with a handful of shows including For All Mankind. Since that time, the streaming service has rolled out several successful sci-fi favorites including Silo, Severance, and Sunny. Sure, they have also been beefing up comedy , spy fare , and legal thriller options, too, but definitely expect more sci-fi, including Murderbot, Neuromancer, and The Gorge.

Will There Be A For All Mankind Season 5?

For sure. Back in April, Apple TV+ not only announced that a fifth season of the Joel Kinnaman-starring series is in the works, but a spin off (called Star City) is coming from two of the For All Mankind creators, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nevidi:

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of ‘For All Mankind,'” said executive producers Wolpert and Nedivi. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of ‘For All Mankind’ with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

As of now, no official release date exists for Star City or for the next For All Mankind season. As previously noted, though, there’s plenty of other sci-fi available on the tech giant’s streaming service with more options on the way.